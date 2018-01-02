أكد نائب الرئيس الأميركي مايك بنس، على دعم الولايات المتحدة الأميركية لمظاهرات وتطلعات الشعب الإيراني للحرية والوقوف في وجه النظام الوحشي.

(2/2)...The bold and growing resistance of the Iranian people today gives hope and faith to all who struggle for freedom and against tyranny. We must not and we will not let them down. #IranProtests

وقال بنس في تغريدة له على موقعه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر، إن أميركا لن تكرر أخطاء الماضي، وستدعم المظاهرات الإيرانية ضد النظام الوحشي، حسب وصفه.

As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime... (1/2)