أكد نائب الرئيس الأميركي مايك بنس، على دعم الولايات المتحدة الأميركية لمظاهرات وتطلعات الشعب الإيراني للحرية والوقوف في وجه النظام الوحشي.

وقال بنس في تغريدة له على موقعه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر، إن أميركا لن تكرر أخطاء الماضي، وستدعم المظاهرات الإيرانية ضد النظام الوحشي، حسب وصفه.

وأشار نائب الرئيس الأميركي إلى أن المظاهرات الإيرانية تعطي الأمل لكل من يكافح من أجل الحرية.