الهند.. ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا انهيار جسر للمشاة إلى 132 قتيلا

A view shows a damaged part of a suspension bridge after it collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A view shows a damaged part of a suspension bridge after it collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 30, 2022. (Reuters)

A view shows a damaged part of a suspension bridge after it collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.