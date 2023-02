خرج من الركام طالباً الشوكولاتة.. فأتته المفاجأة بالمستشفى

#TurkeySyriaEarthquake2023

When he got out of the rubble, the first thing he asked for was chocolate.

The Turkey miners did not forget the request of 4-year-old #Yagiz when they rescued him on the fifth day of the deadly earthquake ♥️♥️♥️#BlessAllSearchAndRescueTeams pic.twitter.com/m4UDlnuUts