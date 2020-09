تظاهرات تطالب قطر بمنع ترحيل مسلم من الإيغور إلى الصين

PLEASE SHARE, A MAN’S LIFE HANGS IN THE BALANCE.



‘Ablikim Yusuf’ a #Uyghur from Hotan prefecture of #Xinjiang aka #EastTurkestan. Currently he is being held by Qatar authorities at Doha airport and he is to be deported to #China where he’ll likely face a severe punishment. pic.twitter.com/elV0PW4zfJ