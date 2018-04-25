عاجل

دالاس.. إصابة مدني وشرطيين في إطلاق نار بمتجر شهير

المصدر: العربية.نت - وكالات
أصيب شرطيان ومدني بجروح جراء إطلاق نار في مدينة دالاس الأميركية أمس الثلاثاء.

وذكرت شرطة دالاس على حسابها في "تويتر" أن اثنين من أفرادها أصيبا بجروح خطيرة جراء تعرضهم لإطلاق نار أمس الثلاثاء في متجر "هوم ديبوت" بولاية تكساس الأميركية، وأن مدنياً أصيب أيضا في الحادث.

وكشفت الشرطة عن هوية المشتبه به واسمه أرماندو خواريز وعمره 29 عاماً.

وبدأت الشرطة في تعقب مرتكب محاولة الشروع في قتل رجلي الشرطة، مبينة أنها تشتبه في فراره من مسرح الحادث بشاحنة صغيرة.

