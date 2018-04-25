دالاس.. إصابة مدني وشرطيين في إطلاق نار بمتجر شهير

أصيب شرطيان ومدني بجروح جراء إطلاق نار في مدينة دالاس الأميركية أمس الثلاثاء.
وذكرت شرطة دالاس على حسابها في "تويتر" أن اثنين من أفرادها أصيبا بجروح خطيرة جراء تعرضهم لإطلاق نار أمس الثلاثاء في متجر "هوم ديبوت" بولاية تكساس الأميركية، وأن مدنياً أصيب أيضا في الحادث.
We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families.— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018
وكشفت الشرطة عن هوية المشتبه به واسمه أرماندو خواريز وعمره 29 عاماً.
Armando Juarez L/M/29, is a person of interest in the Attempted Capital Murder of 2 Police Officers that occurred at the Home Depot located at 11682 Forest Central Drive. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/rbmwmMv2JC— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 25, 2018
وبدأت الشرطة في تعقب مرتكب محاولة الشروع في قتل رجلي الشرطة، مبينة أنها تشتبه في فراره من مسرح الحادث بشاحنة صغيرة.