صورة مناصر القاعدة.. الذي خطط لحمام دم أميركي بـ4 يوليو

1) #FBI thwarts plot by 48 year old #alQaeda supporter Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts (AKA Salah ad-Deen Osama Waleed, Abdur Raheem Rafeeq) to attack 4th of July Parade in #Cleveland #Ohio. Pitts also expressed interest to carry out an attack in #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/5BbHkuQRZ8