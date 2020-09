"مقتحمو السفارة" في البيت الأبيض..العامري بضيافة أوباما

Did you know Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri, who led today's raid on the US Embassy in Iraq, was once invited to the @WhiteHouse by @BarackObama?

FYI: Ameri & the Badr Corps get their salary & orders from Iran's dictator Ali Khamenei.



CC: @realDonaldTrump @VP @SecPompeo @PressSec pic.twitter.com/sEORXzSpNB