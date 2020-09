واشنطن لإيران: كافحوا كورونا من أموال خامنئي

US has gone from sabotage & assassinations to waging an economic war & #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians—to #MedicalTerror amidst #covid19iran.



This even "exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield."



STOP aiding WAR CRIMES.



STOP obeying IMMORAL & ILLEGAL US sanctions. pic.twitter.com/pN6z2kbg8M