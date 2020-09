جامعة ميسوري عن تمثال جيفرسون: لن نزيل التاريخ!

View this post on Instagram

University of Missouri officials said Friday that a statue of former president Thomas Jefferson will remain in place on its Columbia campus despite a student petition calling for its removal.⁣ ⁣ More than 3,000 people signed Mizzou student Roman Leapheart's Change.org petition demanding the school remove the statue. Leapheart cited Jefferson's history as a slave owner in the petition, arguing the statue was located where "thousands of black students pass by every day, forced to deal with imagery of the past in the future where we should be promoting equality, diversity and inclusion."