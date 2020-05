الثانية خلال شهر.. جريمة مروعة ضحيتها طفلة في نينوى

#حق_شاهين My heart is full of pain, what is the sin he did to deserve this ?? No one can save this world from this monsters. Nothing describes the pain i feel for this child.

* the photo was taken before his death* اتمنى ربي ياخذ حقه في الدنيا قبل الآخرة pic.twitter.com/6h1Z7XO1uQ