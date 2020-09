استغاثة طفل العراق وصلت.. ذي قار تحييه والقضاء يطلقه

Protestors in Thi Qar demonstrate in solidarity w/ Muhammad, the young man whose abuse under uniformed officers' hands was videotaped recently, & especially in solidarity with his mother who was bad-mouthed & disrespected. #IraqProtests #Iraq



اليوم ابشر يمحمد امك صارت من ذي قار pic.twitter.com/xg2LnjbEFg