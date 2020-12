In five years of war in #Yemen:

🔺The Yemeni Riyal has lost 250% of its value

🔺Food prices are on average 140% higher

🔺@WFP has expanded food assistance from 1 million people to 13 million people

Everyday life gets harder for millions trapped in the #YemenCrisis. #YemenCantWait pic.twitter.com/wqnFESG9XU