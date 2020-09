شاهد.. رسالة أميتاب باتشان لحسن الرداد

I am extremely honoured to receive these best wishes from the #Bollywood legend, @AmitabhBachchan. I am mostly thrilled about the invitation to #Mumbai and the chance to be mentored by one of the greatest #actors in the industry. My admiration continues to grow for my role model, the godfather of Bollywood and an icon who has inspired my own acting #career. I look forward to working with him in the near #future. Stay tuned!

A post shared by Hassan El Raddad (@hassanelraddad) on Jan 4, 2018 at 7:06am PST