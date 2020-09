إليسا لابنة عاصي الحلاني: "وعدت أمك" والأخيرة: "حلم وتحقق"

View this post on Instagram

Singing with my idol 🌟 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Thank You #ELISSA ♥️