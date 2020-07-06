وفاة ممثل أميركي عن 41 عاما بكورونا.. وزوجته: لا أصدق

توفي الممثل المسرحي والتلفزيوني الأميركي، نيك كورديرو، الأحد، عن 41 عاما بعدما أمضى أشهرا في العناية المركزة لإصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد، وبترت ساقه من مضاعفاته، على ما قالت زوجته.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
وكتبت أماندا كلوتس عبر "إنستغرام"، "توفي زوجي الحبيب. كان محاطا بحب عائلته التي غنت وصلت له وهو يغادر هذا العالم بهدوء".
كما أضافت "أنا لا أصدق وأشعر بألم كبير. انفطر قلبي إذ لا أتصور حياتنا من دونه. سأشتاق أنا وإلفيس إليه في كل ما نقوم به يومياً"، في إشارة إلى نجلهما البالغ سنة.
وكانت كلوتس وثقت كفاح زوجها ضد مرض كوفيد 19 عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقالت إنه صمد بوجهه مدة 95 يوما.
غيبوبة.. وبتر ساق
وبعد ثلاثة أسابيع أمضاها في العناية المركزة، اضطر الأطباء إلى بتر ساق الممثل بسبب تخثر الدم فيها، وهي واحدة من مضاعفات هذا المرض.
هذا وكان كورديرو في غيبوبة مدة أشهر، لكنه استعاد وعيه مطلع أيار/مايو من خلال عينيه فقط.
في حين، أشارت كلوتس إلى أنه فقد 29 كيلوغراماً من وزنه بسبب ضمور العضلات وهو كان حتى منتصف حزيران/يونيو غير قادر على التحرك والكلام.
وكان بانتظار عملية زرع للرئتين قبل وفاته.
واشتهر كورديرو بأدوار في المسرحيات الغنائية لا سيما "ويتريس" و"غاه برونكس تايل" التي رشح للفوز عنها بجائزة توني المسرحية.