مقتل عنصر من ميليشيا "لواء فاطميون" بسوريا ودفنه في إيران

#Iran|ian backed proxy Fatemiyoun Brigade announced (yesterday) the death of Sayyed Abuzar Hosseini during the reported #IDF/#IAF airstrikes on the 18th November 2020 in #Damascus. He had been stationed in #Syria since early 2016. He was buried in buried in Mashhad, #Iran https://t.co/xlnOeajVG3 pic.twitter.com/qrocvy37lY