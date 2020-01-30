أرملة أسطورة السلة تخرج عن صمتها: لا كلمات تصف ألمي

"محطمة تماما".. بهذه الكلمات أعربت أرملة نجم كرة السلة الأميركي الراحل كوبي براينت عن حزنها بعد 3 أيام من مقتل زوجها وابنتهما البالغة من العمر 13 عاما، و7 آخرين في حادث تحطم طائرة هليكوبتر.
على الرغم من مرور أيام على وفاته، إلا أن العالم ما زال مصدوما بحادث أسطورة كرة السلة الأميركي كوبي براينت الذي أودى...

لا إنذار ولا صندوق أسود.. ثغرات في حادث أسطورة السلة!
لا إنذار ولا صندوق أسود.. ثغرات في حادث أسطورة السلة!
في التفاصيل، قالت فانيسا زوجة براينت في رسالة عبر حسابها في إنستغرام إنها "محطمة تماما"، مرفقة الرسالة بصورة حديثة لها مع براينت وبناتهما الأربع، بينهن جيانا التي راحت ضحية للحادث الأليم.
كما شكرت فانيسا البالغة من العمر 37 عاما، كل من ساندها في مصيبتها، وقالت: "نود أنا وبناتي التقدم بالشكر للملايين الذين عبروا عن الدعم والحب خلال هذه الفترة العصيبة".
وأضافت "نحن محطمون تماما بسبب فقد زوجي الحبيب كوبي، الذي كان أبا رائعا لبناتنا، وطفلتي الجميلة جيانا، الابنة المحبة الرائعة".
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
وتابعت: "لا توجد كلمات لوصف الألم الذي نشعر به الآن".
لا معلومات عن الجنازة
يشار إلى أن براينت (41 عاما) وابنته جيانا كانا لقيا حتفهما، الأحد، عندما تحطمت طائرة الهليكوبتر التي كانت تقلهما إلى أكاديمية مامبا الرياضية للمشاركة في بطولة لكرة السلة للفتيات وسط أجواء ضبابية شمال غربي مدينة لوس أنجلوس.
وكانت جيانا عضوا في فريق مامبا لكرة السلة للفتيات، وكان والدها أسطورة كرة السلة المعتزل ونجم فريق لوس أنجلوس ليكرز لمدة 20 عاما، مدربا للفريق الذي تلعب فيه ابنته.
إلى ذلك لم يتم حتى الآن الإعلان عن ترتيبات لجنازة براينت وابنته.