محمد بن سلمان مع عمران خان.. وبطل العالم يعلق

Pm @ImranKhanPTI and MBS in Islamabad. A very proud Day for pakistan. MBS welcomed by Imran khan, it’s amazing to see the 2 countries partnering/working and respecting one another. A new beginning for Pakistan. #HistoricalVisit #Crownprince #Mbs #Imrankhan #Pakistan #saudiarabia pic.twitter.com/AV1UOb2YjW