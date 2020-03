طبيب مصاب بكورونا يوثق مرضه عبر تويتر.. وهذه صور رئتيه

Day 8 after #COVID diagnosis. Less Cough & similar weakness, still no dyspnea or red flag symptoms. No fever. SpO2 96%. #POCUS update: Right resolved. Left lower lobe much better. Left lateral appeared new focal B-lines. On paracetamol + HCQ. #mycoviddiary @TomasVillen @acam_acam pic.twitter.com/8vqMwJPiOb