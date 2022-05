تفكيك أكثر من 11 ألف لغم في دونيتسك ولوغانسك

Russian service members work on demining the territory of Azovstal steel plant during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 22, 2022. (Reuters)

A garage burns following a military strike on a garage near the railway station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 28, 2022. (Reuters)

A residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in seen through a window of an ambulance car, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 19, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko