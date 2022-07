عودة الهدوء لسريلانكا بعد موافقة الرئيس ورئيس الوزراء على الاستقالة

Police use water canon to disperse farmers taking part in an anti-government protest demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's ongoing economic crisis in Colombo on July 6, 2022. (AFP)

Sri Lankan protesters took a dip in the garden pool of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence after storming it on July 9, 2022. (Twitter)

Demonstrators protest inside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence after he fled amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9, 2022. (Reuters)