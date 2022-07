متظاهرو سريلانكا يغادرون مباني المؤسسات العامة

Protestors celebrate after entering the building of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

People line up to visit presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 12, 2022, after it was overrun by anti-government protestors. Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has promised to resign on July 13 and clear the way for a peaceful transition of power following widespread protests against him over the country's unprecedented economic crisis. (AFP)

A demonstrator poses for photographs where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa used to hold main events at the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte