روسيا تختبر صاروخاً مضاداً للقذائف.. وقوات "فاغنر" تطوق مدينة باخموت من عدة جبهات

Victor Syabro, 68, cuts a plank of wood into smaller pieces for firewood on his land where he and his wife Ludmila, 61, continue to live despite the fact that their home was mostly destroyed by shelling in the summer and their garden was hit as recently as last week as the town continues to receive shelling on a daily basis in Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 28, 2022. Despite no power, water or services and daily shelling, Victor says they will not leave because it’s their land, where Victor was raised and where five generations have lived. REUTERS/Leah Millis