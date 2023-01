كييف تتوعد بمزيد من الهجمات في العمق الروسي

Police officers walk at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local resident walks near buildings destroyed by Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in the town of Druzhkivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Investigators work outside a damaged block of flats hit by shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Makiivka (Makeyevka), Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Workers remove debris of a destroyed building purported to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers, 63 of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike as stated the previous day by Russia’s Defense Ministry, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Makiivka (Makeyevka), Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 3, 2023. (Reuters)