أنتونوف: أي اعتداء على طائراتنا إعلان حرب ضد أكبر قوة نووية

💬Anatoly Antonov: A deliberate attack on 🇷🇺 aircraft in neutral airspace is an open declaration of war against the largest nuclear power.



❌An armed conflict between 🇷🇺 and 🇺🇸 would be radically different from the proxy war 🇺🇸 is waging remotely against us in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/sFBNhKFrXv