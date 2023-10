3 أضعاف ما رماه التحالف في شهر.. مفاجأة عن شلال القنابل بغزة

WOW -- 6,000 bombs in 6 days, in 365 km2 #Gaza.



For comparison, the international anti-#ISIS coalition dropped an average of ~2,500 bombs **per month, across 46,000 km2 in #Syria & #Iraq.**#Gaza's death toll is now 1,420+, including 447 children & 248 women. https://t.co/6HM5uFWPl4