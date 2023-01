قيمتها 33 مليون دولار.. ضبط شحنة مخدرات ضخمة في خليج عمان

A @USCG vessel seized 4,000 kilograms of hashish and 512 kilograms of methamphetamine worth a total estimated U.S. street value of $33 million from a fishing vessel transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 30.



