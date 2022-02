3 رؤوس في بيت أطمة.. مَن القيادي المستهدف بغارة إدلب؟

While *a lot* remains unclear, if this was a Huras al-Din target, then an operation of this scale (& duration: 1hr+ now), it'd almost certainly be one of the U.S. most wanted #AlQaeda veterans:



- Samir Hijazi (Abu Hamam al-Suri)

- Abu Abd al-Karim al-Masri

- Sami al-Oraydi pic.twitter.com/H6uw1WxS1q