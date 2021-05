الحوثيون خطفوها وأخريات منذ  94 يوما.. انتصار الحمادي رفضت الانضمام لشبكة دعارة وتجسس

Bn 94 day since Houthis detained Yemeni model Entisar.

"Houthis blindfolded me& took us 2 mny houses, asking us to have fun w/ those inside.

"This is prostitution," she said.

"That's permissible in the service of the country," Houthis replied, she told judge Qutran.#FreeEntisar https://t.co/eU1Gg6P8c5 pic.twitter.com/AOjcdnRPc9