مع نقل 80٪ من النفط.. الخطة الأممية لإنقاذ "صافر" شارفت على نهايتها

80% of #FSOSafer oil is transferred.



We're working 24/7 to protect lives & livelihoods. With every barrel of oil pumped off the tanker, Yemeni fishermen & communities' future is more assured.@UN’s #StopRedSeaSpill is in final stages of removing the oil: https://t.co/s8vkqId2ug pic.twitter.com/hY2iQ2RdH9