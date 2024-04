القيادة المركزية: سفينة تضررت بهجوم حوثي وأكملت رحلتها

April 26 CENTCOM Red Sea Update



At 5:49 p.m. (Sanna time) on April 26, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea in the vicinity of MV MAISHA, an Antiqua/Barbados flagged, Liberia… pic.twitter.com/eCwPHkL9XP