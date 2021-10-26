كاثي وود تعلق على رد إيلون ماسك حول توقعات التضخم
إيلون ماسك: على الأجل القصير نرى ضغوط تضخمية قوية
قالت الرئيس المؤسس لشركة "أرك إنفستمنت مانجمنت"، كاثي وود، إن التقنيات الجديدة ستساعد في "ثني منحنى التضخم على الرغم من الاختناقات الأخيرة في سلسلة التوريد المتعلقة بفيروس كوفيد-19 وقيود إمدادات النفط.
جاء تعليق وود على تويتر إن الذكاء الاصطناعي والمركبات الكهربائية والروبوتات والتسلسل الجيني وتقنية بلوكتشين، هي من بين الظواهر التي ستساعد في تخفيف ضغوط الأسعار.
Inflation has flared in response to COVID-related supply chain bottlenecks and oil supply constraints but, IMHO, the powerful and converging deflationary forces associated with AI, energy storage (EVs!), robotics, genomic sequencing, and blockchain technology will bend the curve. https://t.co/DxGLRWe2P6— Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) October 26, 2021
وكانت ترد على تغريدة من الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تسلا، إيلون ماسك، حول "ضغوط تضخمية قوية على المدى القصير.
فيما كان ماسك بدوره يعلق على خيط سابق من وود يجادل بأن ضغوط الأسعار الأخيرة "يمكن التغلب عليها من خلال ثلاثة مصادر للانكماش".
وكتب ماسك: "ليس لدي علم بما سيحدث على الأجل الطويل، ولكن على الأجل القصير نرى ضغوط تضخمية قوية".
If they expect lower prices, most consumers/businesses will defer purchases, exacerbating a decline in the velocity of money. Despite the burst in cyclical inflation during the last year, velocity is hovering at low levels. If @ARKInvest is correct, the next leg will be down.— Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) October 26, 2021
I am struck by the behavior of millennials who, at the margin, are sacrificing short term consumption to pay down student loans or invest in crypto and other assets. Bank loan growth also is tepid which would not be the case if velocity were increasing.— Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) October 26, 2021