كاثي وود تعلق على رد إيلون ماسك حول توقعات التضخم

كاثي وود تعلق على رد إيلون ماسك حول توقعات التضخم

إيلون ماسك: على الأجل القصير نرى ضغوط تضخمية قوية

دبي - العربية.نت

نشر في: آخر تحديث:

قالت الرئيس المؤسس لشركة "أرك إنفستمنت مانجمنت"، كاثي وود، إن التقنيات الجديدة ستساعد في "ثني منحنى التضخم على الرغم من الاختناقات الأخيرة في سلسلة التوريد المتعلقة بفيروس كوفيد-19 وقيود إمدادات النفط.

جاء تعليق وود على تويتر إن الذكاء الاصطناعي والمركبات الكهربائية والروبوتات والتسلسل الجيني وتقنية بلوكتشين، هي من بين الظواهر التي ستساعد في تخفيف ضغوط الأسعار.

وكانت ترد على تغريدة من الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تسلا، إيلون ماسك، حول "ضغوط تضخمية قوية على المدى القصير.

موانئ دبي العالمية تتوقع نمو حركة الشحن البحري في الربع الأخير  اقتصاد دبي موانئ دبي العالمية تتوقع نمو حركة الشحن البحري في الربع الأخير 

فيما كان ماسك بدوره يعلق على خيط سابق من وود يجادل بأن ضغوط الأسعار الأخيرة "يمكن التغلب عليها من خلال ثلاثة مصادر للانكماش".

وكتب ماسك: "ليس لدي علم بما سيحدث على الأجل الطويل، ولكن على الأجل القصير نرى ضغوط تضخمية قوية".

