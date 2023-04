عفوية أم مخطط.. تكهنات حول تلاعب "إيلون ماسك" في عملة مشفرة شهيرة

On Apr 4, @elonmusk changed the Bluebird to dog, the price of $DOGE increased by ~30%.



On Apr 7, he changed the logo back to Bluebird, the price of $DOGE decreased by ~6%.



During this period, 2 whales among the top 5 holders reduced their holdings by ~1.4B $DOGE ($121M). pic.twitter.com/k4whKR2s1u