النفط من إيران والتأمين من نيويورك.. كيف تؤمّن طهران شحناتها؟

🔍 Spotted: A duo of @ShipPanama-flagged ships caught red-handed! They're busy in a ship-to-ship transfer of #Iranian oil off the Riau Archipelago. 🚢 One's an old hand at this game (AMAK), regularly seen with Iranian cargo. The other? A newcomer to #Iran's oil scene, but not to… pic.twitter.com/QAHWsQmonr