Iran's @Khamenei_fa must reveal the fate & whereabouts of Ahwazi Arab prisoner #NaserKhafajian & stop any plans to execute him and #AliKhasraji, #HosseinSilawi & #JasemHeidary. Iran's authorities must quash their death sentences & grant them fair retrials. https://t.co/uEC3oLG5mi pic.twitter.com/DAkc0GVjUx