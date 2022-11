أنهين احتكارا عمره 92 عاما.. لأول مرة 3 حكمات بالمونديال

This Thursday, an all-female refereeing trio will take charge of a men’s @FIFAWorldCup match for the first time.



Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz in overseeing @fedefutbolcrc against @DFB_Team.



History in the making! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KusT7SOUn9