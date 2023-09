رفضته ناسا 11 مرة.. قصة مزارع تحول لرائد فضاء في عمر 41

T-minus 1 day for the movie, based on my life, #AMillionMilesAway to be released on @PrimeVideo to coincide with #HispanicHeritageMonth! Hope you see & review it! We have been promoting it the past 2 weeks with early screenings & personal appearances! @despiertamerica @AlPunto pic.twitter.com/N0wSJr7Nd9