ليس كورونا.. الصحة العالمية تحذر من السبب الأول للوفاة حول العالم

Today is #WorldHeartDay ♥️!



Cardiovascular diseases including heart attacks and strokes are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 1⃣8⃣ million lives lost every year.



Protect your heart 🫀 by choosing a healthy lifestyle 🏃🍊🚭



👉 https://t.co/afDLfGN0mT pic.twitter.com/eUcahnouvb