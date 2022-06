مهمة "غايا" الفضائية تكشف أسراراً مذهلة عن مجرة درب التبانة

This handout image released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on June 13, 2022, shows a map of the Milky Way made with new data collected by the ESA space probe Gaia, showing a sample of the galaxy's stars in Gaia’s data release 3. The colour indicates the stellar metallicity. Redder stars are richer in metals. The Gaia space probe unveiled its latest discoveries on June 13, 2022, in its quest to map the Milky Way in unprecedented detail, surveying nearly two million stars and revealing mysterious starquakes which sweep across the fiery giants like vast tsunamis.

This handout image released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on June 13, 2022, shows a map of the Milky Way made with new data collected by the ESA space probe Gaia, showing the galaxy's radial velocity and proper motion, the velocity field of the Milky Way for ~26 million stars

This handout image released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on June 13, 2022, shows a map of the Milky Way made with new data collected by the ESA space probe Gaia, showing the galaxy's radial velocity, the speed at which more than 30 million objects in the Milky Way (mostly stars) move towards or away from us.