يمكن رؤيتها من الأرض.. بقعة شمسية ضخمة من المريخ تحير العلماء

Quite a #sunspot group is crossing the disk right now, AR (1)3576: a full-disk and a detail image from https://t.co/A8ssv6FWJr right now and the group - big enough to be seen by a Mars rover: https://t.co/Bf1GScArNb - 24 1/2 hours earlier. pic.twitter.com/lARjMOkjdK