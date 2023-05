استهدفت قلب موسكو.. ماذا نعرف عن "المسيّرات" المتورطة؟

LONG RANGE STRIKE: @Tendar reports the RU has downed a UKR UJ-22 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) at Gubastovo, half way between Moscow & Ryazan. The UJ-22 has an autonomous strike range of 480 mi (800km). UKR is demonstrating that it can hit targets deep in areas of RU control. https://t.co/TYzv1ZvSMS pic.twitter.com/JWlay11cbA