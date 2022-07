يتزعمها إيراني.. ضبط شبكة تهريب مهاجرين في 5 دول أوروبية

🚨 39 arrests in cross-border operation against migrant smuggling in small boats across English Channel.



Authorities in 🇧🇪🇫🇷🇩🇪🇳🇱🇬🇧, supported by Europol & @Eurojust, dismantled a criminal network suspected of smuggling up to 10,000 migrants.



➡️ https://t.co/Ca48UGuC4R #EMPACT pic.twitter.com/hfxxbiFGk8