إيران تستأنف التخصيب في فوردو.. وصور تكشف موقعا جديدا

Behjatabad-Abyek Site, per reports, an additional #Uranium enrichment site in #Iran near Qazvin (Code named 311). An Access Hall to one of the many tunnels was completed during 2020. The tunnel and its portal excavated in 2010 are now hidden. #IMINT #JCPOA #Nuclear #TheIntelLab. pic.twitter.com/pndbCprdUT